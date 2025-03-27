Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Boston Beer by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $238.31 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $339.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.40.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.