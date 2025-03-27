Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 24.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 224,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 711.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VSE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $123.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $73.36 and a 52 week high of $128.72.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. Analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

