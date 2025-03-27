Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 516,569 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $538,721.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,176.39. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

