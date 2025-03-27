Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

About Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

