Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,994 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,589,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,243,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 150.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $116.29 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.84 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
