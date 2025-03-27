Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 13,893 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 94,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 79,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.54%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.