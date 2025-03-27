VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%.

VirTra Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,800. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

