VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%.
VirTra Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,800. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $17.68.
About VirTra
