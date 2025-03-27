Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSEGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 15,987 shares.The stock last traded at $57.44 and had previously closed at $58.12.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

