Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSAT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $11.55 on Monday. Viasat has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 361.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

