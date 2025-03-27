Versarien (LON:VRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%.
Versarien Price Performance
LON:VRS traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.03 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 48,241,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,553,422. Versarien has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.92 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £652,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.
Versarien Company Profile
