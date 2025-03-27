Versarien (LON:VRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%.

LON:VRS traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.03 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 48,241,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,553,422. Versarien has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.92 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £652,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

