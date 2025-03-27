Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at B. Riley

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 339.85% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 1,397,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.69. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.41.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 431.61% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 million. Research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
