Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Up 2,450.0% in March

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VARRY opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Vår Energi AS has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Vår Energi AS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

