Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

