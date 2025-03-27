Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $524.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

