Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 830319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 123,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

