Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $77.35 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

