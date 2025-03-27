Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

