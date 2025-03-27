Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,577,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after buying an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,758,000 after buying an additional 411,161 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $129.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

