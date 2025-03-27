Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.50% of Carvana worth $2,323,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 90.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,311,000 after buying an additional 5,882,656 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,953,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 503,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,866,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Carvana by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 287,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $205.12 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.65 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total transaction of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $6,209,252.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,431,815.19. This trade represents a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,377 shares of company stock worth $44,251,096. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

