Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 14,027 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.54% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $2,213,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 56,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,670. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $3,577,572. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $233.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average is $234.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

