Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,640,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,259,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.76% of Aptiv worth $1,671,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $9,316,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

