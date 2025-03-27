Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.95% of Markel Group worth $1,986,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,867.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,862.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,724.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

