Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.14 Billion Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.26% of EMCOR Group worth $2,142,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 153.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 4.9 %

EME opened at $392.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

