Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.10 Billion Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,706,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 183,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.09% of Trimble worth $2,099,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.