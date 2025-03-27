Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.95 Billion Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 879,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.33% of Natera worth $1,949,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $115,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,748.76. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,160,963.60. This represents a 30.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,797 shares of company stock valued at $48,940,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.12.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

