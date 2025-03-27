Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,682,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.53% of Jabil worth $1,968,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 3.0 %

JBL opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.09. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

