Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,107,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.10% of Masco worth $1,894,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Masco by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $86.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

