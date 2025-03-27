Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 43,793 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.94% of Everest Group worth $2,015,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Everest Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $366.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

