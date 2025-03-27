Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 23,942 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.84% of MongoDB worth $1,706,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $5,611,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.5 %

MongoDB stock opened at $193.66 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.13 and a 1-year high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,706.91. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,328,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

