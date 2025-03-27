Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

VWO opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

