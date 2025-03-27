Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 24th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, CRH, and Eaton are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas to consumers and businesses. They are often seen as stable investments due to regulated pricing and consistent demand, which can lead to steady dividend payments even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $25.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.57. 113,391,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,369,780. The firm has a market cap of $883.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.15.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $522.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,456. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $530.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.71.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.17. 53,616,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,053,255. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $97.35. 4,478,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,562. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,724. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.67.

