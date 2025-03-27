Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.78 and traded as low as $78.10. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 6,995,376 shares.
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.60.
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.