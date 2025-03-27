Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.78 and traded as low as $78.10. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 6,995,376 shares.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,034,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,778,000 after acquiring an additional 840,186 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,675,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,324,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,513,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,385,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,386,000 after buying an additional 615,706 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.