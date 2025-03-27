UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 2,679,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,402,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.87.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.