UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

