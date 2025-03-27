UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,799,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

