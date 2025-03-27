UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,267,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,146,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,028,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $372.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

