UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DHI opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

