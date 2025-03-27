Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.73 and last traded at $189.18. Approximately 139,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 707,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,964,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after buying an additional 253,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 360,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 235,689 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,155,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,928,000 after acquiring an additional 219,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

