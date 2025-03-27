United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $20,087,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $13,906,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %
ADSK opened at $271.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
