United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires Shares of 1,800 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $243.78 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.22 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.55.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.60.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

