United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Security Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) by 1,292.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.