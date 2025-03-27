UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 64,100 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Kilroy Realty worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at $440,484.48. This trade represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

