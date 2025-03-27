UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 178,922 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178,922 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $79,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

