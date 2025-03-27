UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $156,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $313.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day moving average of $297.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,405 shares of company stock worth $9,886,656. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

