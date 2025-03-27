UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 8,567 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $37,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $175.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $176.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

