U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.25. 31,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 36,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in U.S. GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

