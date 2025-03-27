U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.12 and traded as high as $10.44. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 528,372 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAU shares. Roth Capital raised shares of U.S. Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

U.S. Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

