Tyler Stone Wealth Management Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

