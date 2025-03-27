Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.