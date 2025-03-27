Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.83.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.